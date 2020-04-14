Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ set to launch on April 22: Here’s what to expect

Image Source : ONLEAKS X PRICEBABA Motorola Edge flagship series launching on April 22.

Motorola is set to launch the first flagship smartphone series of 2020, the Motorola Edge series. The smartphone series will consist of two devices, the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+. The company is hosting an online launch event on April 22, which will be live-streamed via the company's official social media channels. The smartphone giant has already rolled out a teaser video on Twitter that not only discloses the launch date but also points towards curved edges on the phone.

The curved edges are expected given that the smartphones are named the Motorola Edge and Edge+. Also, the name suggests that the Edge+ will be the true flagship whereas the regular Edge will be a toned-down version of the same. The new flagship smartphones are also expected to come with 5G support right out of the box.

The launch event for the upcoming Motorola flagship smartphones is scheduled to begin at 11 AM CDT (9:30 PM IST) on April 22. The smartphone was originally scheduled to launch at the MWC 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company had to delay the launch by a few weeks.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/FNqbOskRxg — Motorola (@Moto) April 13, 2020

While the Motorola Edge+ is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, the regular Edge is rumoured to come with the Snapdragon 765 or 765G processor. The rumours also suggest that the Motorola Edge+ will come with a 108-megapixel shooter at the back.

