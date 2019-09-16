Moto TV to be launched with Moto E6S in India, will be Flipkart exclusive

Flipkart teases the launch of Motorola TV

After the reports of One plus launching smart TV this festive season, another smartphone manufacturer is ready to enter the TV market. Motorola with the launch of its TV, today will make its debut in the segment.

While there has been no official announcement regarding the specifications and launch date, a teaser poster on Flipkart has given clear hints about the launch of Motorola TV today at 12 PM. Motorola has tied up with Flipkart to launch its first smart TV in India.

There's not much information about the specification however, reports suggest the TV will run Android TV operating system and will support Dolby Atmos and Vision. The design will have an integrated soundbar and sport thin bezels on the side. In terms of pricing, it’s expected to launch multiple screen size to target the mid-range pricing segment.

Motorola is also set to launch its budget smartphone E6s at the launch event.

Moto E6s will be powered my MEdiaTek Helio P22 chipset with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage. In terms of display, the phone will sport a 6.1 HD+ LCD screen. There will be an 8 megapixel front camera for selfies and a 13-megapixel primary camera with 2-megapixel depth sensor camera at the back. The phone will come with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

After Mi targeting the smart TV many leading smartphone manufacturers are looking to get into the segment with Motorola being the latest entry in the segment. Reports suggest the launch of One Plus TV during the Great India Festival sale on Amazon. The One Plus will look to target the premium segment and compete with the likes of Samsung and Sony in its segment.