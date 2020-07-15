Vocal for Local: Monkhub launches file sharing app Super Share for Android

Image Source : MONKHUB Monkhub launches Super Share app in India.

Monkhub Innovations, a Delhi based startup has announced the launch of its own file-sharing app - Super Share. The timing could have never been better considering the popular file-sharing apps like Shareit and Xender got banned as 59 Chinese apps were banned in India.

The Super Share app comes in addition to the company’s Startup Studio Project which has already developed apps such as Nello - a podcast app, Super Neuron - A brain training app, both of which were launched last month. With the honourable Prime Minister’s call for the new Digital India empowerment, aimed at improving the Indian app ecosystem, Monkhub Innovations is focused on creating products under Vocal for Local schemes in sync with the Startup India Program.

Commenting on Super Share, Dishant Sagar, VP Technology at Monkhub said “Super Share is the third application in-a-row by Monkhub. It is a phone-to-phone file-sharing application currently available on android. The application intends to make the lives of users easier by allowing them to share mobile apps, documents, images, videos, music, etc which in real quick time and is absolutely free to use. It has been built in a way that is highly user friendly and will make anyone share any file in just a few seconds. Apart from the file-sharing features it also provides features like audio stories and multiple casual games for its users. The entertainment content is currently free and will be updated from time to time.”

Announcing the launch, Raghu Raaj Shekhar, Founder and CEO of Monkhub said, “Indians have been the brain behind the best applications developed worldwide, but products are made for organizations abroad. It is about time we develop and promote apps developed in India, for India, and by Indians. We are completely committed to PM Modi’s #VocalforLocal Campaign and are in the process of developing more world class apps. This would include social gaming, short video sharing and other similar utility apps that would play a major role in making our lives easier. Our prime focus has been to ensure complete data protection which is also our USP. We, at Monkhub, want to lead and shape the ever growing digital engagement landscape of India and having said this, we want our Indian Apps to be used globally.

In today’s connected world, content sharing has become quite common. Super Share promises to offer safe transferring of files and documents. Unlike its competitors, Super Share will not run ads in the background that normally irks any user.

Speaking about this unique business model of startup studio, Raghu explains, “A startup studio is a structure whose aim is to repeatedly build companies. Thanks to its already established infrastructure and available resources, startup studios increase a startup’s chance of success and accelerate its growth. Also known as parallel entrepreneurship, we partner with people and extend our support to those who want to build amazing products for themselves, provided the ideas are genuine and new. With our Start-up studio, we want to build more and more consumer internet products for the betterment of humans. We also provide mentorship, support and financial backing. We would like to collaborate with likeminded people who can join us and are highly passionate to work on emerging product ideas. With India emerging as the fastest growing app market in the world with 19 billion apps downloaded in 2019 and around 500 million smartphone users in India, there is always a huge potential to develop and create new applications. We understand this need well enough and are on the verge of building products which will be segment-specific and reach those who require it the most.”

