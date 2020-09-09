Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft 'working' on a budget 12.5-inch Surface laptop.

Microsoft is reportedly working on a new Surface Laptop codenamed Sparti that will be more affordable than existing models. The entry-level model of the affordable Surface Laptop is likely to come with a 12.5-inch display, 4GB RAM, 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 64GB storage.

This model is expected to be priced somewhere between $500 and $600, reports WindowsCentral. The device will run Windows 10 in S Mode, which means only Microsoft Store apps and Edge for safe browsing.

According to the report, ‘Sparti' is going to be Microsoft's answer to the Google Pixelbook Go. Surface Laptop is a premium thin and light laptop from Microsoft. Right now, the Surface Laptop lineup starts at $999 and goes all the way up to $2799.

The tech giant is expected to announce a slate of new products next month and "Sparti" may be among those, making it available in time for the holidays.

