Microsoft to bring 13 new games to Xbox Series X: Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Scarlet Nexus and more

Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft to bring 13 new games to Xbox Series X.

Microsoft has revealed that 13 games are coming to its Xbox Series X console with its launch this winter. The games will support the key technical features of the Xbox Series X such as 120-frames-per-second animation, real-time ray tracing and super-fast loading times.

The first 13 Xbox Series X Optimized titles are Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft), Bright Memory Infinite (Playism), Call of the Sea (Raw Fury), DiRT 5 (Codemasters), Madden NFL 21 (Electronic Arts), Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco Entertainment), Scorn (Ebb), Chorus (Deep Silver), Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction), The Ascent (Neon Giant/Curve Digital), The Medium (Bloober Team), Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (Paradox Interactive) and Yakuza: Like a Dragon (SEGA).

"Hundreds of titles are already in development for Xbox Series X thanks to our amazing partner community. We'll be sharing a lot more in the coming months in our Xbox 20/20 series, not only from those partners but from Xbox Game Studios as well," Will Tuttle, Xbox Wire Editor in Chief said in a statement on Thursday.

Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Series X will use a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores at 3.8GHz each and a custom AMD RNDA 2 GPU with 12 teraflops and 52 compute units at 1.825GHz each, coming with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM with a 1TB custom NVME SSD storage drive.

"So pumped to see our partners showing us the first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week! Also, know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans. More details soon," said Aaron Greenberg, general manager of Xbox games marketing.

Tech giant is also using a solid-state drive on the Xbox Series X, and the focus is on speed and load times for next-gen games. Microsoft has partnered with the HDMI forum and TV manufacturers to enable Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on the Series X as part of its HDMI 2.1 support.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage