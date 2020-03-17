Microsoft makes coronavirus tracking easier with COVID-19 map on Bing: Here's how it works

Coronavirus tracking made easier with Bing COVID.

Coronavirus has been spreading day by day and it has taken over 7000 lives across the globe. The cases are increasing in such a pace that it is hard to keep a track of them. In order to make things easier, Microsoft has launched a Bing page that can help users track the COVID-19 across the world. Here's how it works.

Microsft's Bing has created a dashboard that showcases Active, Recovered as well as Fatal cases. It also shows a complete map with locations that are affected by marked red. In order to ensure the data is right, Microsoft will be syncing it with trusted sources like the World Health Organisation (WHO), the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The map and dashboard look quite identical to other trackers we have seen so far. However, it does make things a bit easier with a very easy to remember URL - bing.com/covid. Also, the design of the website is quite minimalistic making things easier to read.

In case you have not used such a dashboard before, it just showcases the number of cases on the left with a total number on top and a list of countries right below it. As for the map, the users can either zoom in or hover the mouse over a specific red circle to get the numbers from that location. One can also click on the red dot to see the stats and the news articles for that location.