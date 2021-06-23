Follow us on Image Source : CYBERPUNK Microsoft ending expanded Cyberpunk 2077 refund policy next month.

Microsoft is going to end the expanded refund policy of the Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6. The expanded refund policy came after the game's buggy launch in December 2020. Like many other retailers, Microsoft allowed customers to claim a full refund for those who bought the game from the Microsoft Store.

At the time, the company said the policy would be in place "until further notice". However, that is now changing, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

The tech giant has announced it plans to end those generous refunds, saying that Cyberpunk 2077 would once again fall under Microsoft's standard refund policy for digital games starting July 6.

"The team at CD PROJEKT RED continues to work hard to improve the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox players and has made a number of updates," Microsoft said in a statement on its support page for game refunds.

"Given these updates, Microsoft will be returning to our standard digital game refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6 for both new and existing purchases," it added.

Under Microsoft's standard policy, all sales of digital games are considered final, but users can request a refund and Microsoft will determine if they are eligible to receive it.

The news of Microsoft's upcoming change to Cyberpunk 2077 refunds follows the game's return to the PlayStation Store but with a big warning for PS4 owners, just over six months after its launch.

Since launch, developer CD Projekt Red has released many patches and hotfixes to fix bugs and improve the game's performance, and a free next-gen upgrade is scheduled for release in the second half of 2021.

(with IANS inputs)