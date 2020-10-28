Image Source : MICROMAX / TWITTER Micromax partners with MediaTek for upcoming 'in' smartphones.

Domestic electronics company Micromax on Wednesday said it has partnered with Taiwan-based fabless semiconductor company MediaTek to start design and development of smartphones in India under the "in mobiles" brand. Micromax earlier said that it would unveil its new "in" range of smartphones on November 3.

The collaboration will help Micromax to design and develop smartphone solutions powered by MediaTek Helio G Series with MediaTek HyperEngine game technology. Micromax said its R&D centre at Bengaluru will start the design and development of the smartphones.

This association aligns the efforts of Micromax to accelerate the complete hardware and software development for smartphones in India. "Micromax's R&D in India will use the latest technologies and the advanced MediaTek Helio G series chips, which deliver premium performance and enhanced customer experiences," Rahul Sharma, Co-founder, Micromax, said in a statement.

"Software development has always been the strength of the Indian ecosystem and we will leverage that strength in our software design." The collaboration comes at a time when Micromax is moving towards launching its smartphones built with a focus on gaming and multimedia features.

"MediaTek has been focussing on enabling superior gaming capabilities with the entire range of G series chips," said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India. "This year itself, we have launched MediaTek Helio G95, G85, G80, G70, G35, and G25 chips, with MediaTek HyperEngine Game technology featuring an array of technologies from vivid visuals, rapid sensing touchscreens, premium picture quality, enhanced power efficiency and internet connectivity for a longer gameplay."

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage