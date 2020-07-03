Lunar Eclipse on July 5: How to watch it live online, timings and more

Image Source : PIXABAY Lunar Eclipse taking place on July 5, 2020.

Lunar Eclipse July 2020: We have been witnessing eclipse back to back since the beginning of the year 2020. Now, we are gearing up for the second lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of 2020, which is scheduled to take place on July 5, 2020. The penumbral lunar eclipse will take place during the day time here in India, which means most of us will not even notice it.

The penumbral lunar eclipse is set to begin at 8:37 AM on July 5. The eclipse will reach its peak level at around 9:59 AM and will close by 11:22AM. As a result, the total duration of the eclipse will be around 2 hours and 43 minutes.

This time around, the penumbral eclipse is happening during the daytime, which means skywatchers living in India will not be able to witness it. The photographers will have to hold their cameras as this time it would not be possible to get any shots. However, one can definitely enjoy the show by tuning into an online livestream.

As of now, there has been no update on who will be livestream the event. Once there is a video available from a credible source, we will embed it here.

What is a partial penumbral lunar eclipse?

On July 5, 2020, we will be witnessing a partial penumbral eclipse. It happens when Earth is between the sun and a full moon. While eclipses begin when Earth's shadow falls on the moon, this time around the moon won't be passing through Earth's dark, inner shadow, known as the umbra. Instead, the moon will go through Earth's outer, lighter shadow, known as the penumbra.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage