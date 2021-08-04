LG Gram 17, Gram 16, Gram 14 laptops launched in India: Check price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : LG LG Gram 17, Gram 16, Gram 14 laptops launched in India.

LG is bringing its lineup of new gram laptops to India. The diverse lineup includes three new models: LG Gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (model 16Z90P) and LG Gram 14 (model 14Z90P) all with 16:10 aspect ratio screens. Offering more screen real estate than the 16:9 displays found on most laptops, the latest LG grams are able to show more information at any one time.

The LG Gram 17 and Gram 16 laptops come with WQXGA (2560x1600) screens, whereas the Gram 14 gets a WUXGA (1920 x 1200) panel. The new displays cover 99 percent of DCI-P3 colour space and offer vibrant, accurate colors, excellent contrast and sharp details. The four-sided super-slim bezel design aids in viewer immersion and contributes to the premium products’ sleeker, more sophisticated look.

LG gram laptops are Intel Evo Platform verified, powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Iris Xe Graphics and faster LPDDR4x memory. LG Gram models 17Z90P and 16Z90P feature 80Wh high-density batteries to ensure longer periods of use between charges, freeing users from the need to carry a power adapter with them at all times.

Providing a big-screen experience without sacrificing portability, the flagship LG Gram 17 boasts a large 17-inch screen while only weighing 1.35kg. Equally transportable, the new LG Gram 16 and 14 tip the scales at just 1.19kg and 999g respectively and are a scant 1.68cm (0.66 inch) thick. Thanks to LG’s ultra-narrow bezels and a hidden hinge design, all three models achieve an impressive screen-to-body ratio (STBR) of 90 percent.

On the connectivity front, all variants boast Thunderbolt 4 which can be used to Transfer, Charge and Display at Once and has USB 4 compatibility. The device is charged using USB Type-C port.

The keyboard and touchpad have also been enlarged for faster, easier typing without compromising the portability of these compact devices. Further all device have SSD storage with an additional expansion slot for user convenience.

The full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and strong. Its durability is tested by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability.

The new range of gram laptop will be available both in online & offline channel. LG Gram will be priced starting at INR 74,999 in India, and will be available in three sizes 14inches, 16 inches and 17 inches.