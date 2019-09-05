Image Source : INDIA TV Jio Fiber rolls out today: All you need to know about Internet's next GAMECHANGER

Reliance will roll out its all-new Jio GigaFiber or Jio Fiber commercially today. With the all-new Jio Fiber, the Reliance industry is set to revolutionise the digital space in India

The announcement related to Jio Fiber was made on August 12 by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd.

Jio Fiber will offer a high-speed internet connection and smart home solution to its registered users from September 5 onwards. Jio Fiber is also expected to offer one of the cheapest broadband plans and take on existing players like Bharti Airtel and ACT Fibernet.

Apart from the fixed internet connection, Jio Fiber connection will be accompanied by fixed-line phone service, set-top-box capable of gaming, Free 4K TV and Jio IoT services

Reliance will offer subscriptions to most premium streaming services with prices starting from Rs 700 per month.

Here all you must know about Reliance Jio Fibre

Jio Fiber plans

Reliance has announced only two JioFiber plans-

1. The cheapest Jio Fiber plan will start from Rs 700 per month which offers 100 Mbps speed.

2. The most expensive plan of Reliance Jio Fiber comes at Rs 10,000 a month which offers a hair-raising 1Gbps speed.

Jio Fiber availability

Jio Fiber broadband will be available across major cities and town of India. However, as of now, Giga Jio Fiber connections are available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Surat, Vadodara, Chennai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Agra, Meerut, Vizag, Lucknow, Jamshedpur, Haridwar, Gaya, Patna, Port Blair, Punjab and some more states.

How I can register for Jio Fiber

To register for the Jio Fiber services-

1. Customers are required to visit the Jio GigaFiber website and book a High-Speed Internet Connection for their Township or society.

2. The online registration for JioFiber connection requires you to first pick the location for which you want the JioFiber broadband connection.

3. On the website, you will be asked to enter your address, email, name and mobile number.

4. A One Time Password (OTP) will be sent which will have to be entered for verification.

When will I get the Jio Fiber connection

After successful registration, the company will get in touch with the applicant on their own and get the router installed. The Jio Fiber will get activated within two hours after the installation.

Note: The company will call only if your location has a Jio Fiber line.

Jio Fiber installation charge

The installation of Jio Fiber will be completely free for the customers. However, the company will charge Rs 2,500 for the Jio Fiber router which will be refundable.

Jio Fiber Broadband Speed

Jio Fiber users will be able to enjoy speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 1Gbps. The speed that the users get will, however, depend on the plans they choose.

About JioFiber set-top box

Reliance Jio has announced the set-top box (STB) that can show not only TV programmes but also allow high-definition gaming to its customers. Jio set-top box will offer consumers access to all TV channels provided by the major Local Cable Operators (LCOs). Jio also plans to offer gaming, video calling and VR and MR (Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality) services through its STB.

JioFiber offers

Jio Fiber service will let its subscribers watch free OTT content from apps like JioCinema, JioTV and JioSaavn. It will also be offering 'Jio First Day First Show' service for the premium JioFiber customers wherein the customer will get to watch a film at home on the day of release. The company will also offer its users free 4K LED TV and 4K STB through the company's welcome offer.

JioFiber free services

The Jio GigaFiber's preview offer subscribers will get JioFiber free services for 2 months. The offer will come into effect post the commercial launch. Additionally, customers will be able to take the Rs 2,500 refund amount that was paid for a security deposit at any time.