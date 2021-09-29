Jabra Elite 7, Elite 3, Elite 2 series launched in India: Price, features

Follow us on Image Source : JABRA Jabra Elite 7, Elite 3, Elite 2 series launched in India.

Jabra has announced the launch of four new products to establish its new Elite true wireless line-up – the Elite Pro, Elite Active and core Elite lines. The additions include the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3 and the Elite 2. With the new Elite range, Jabra promises to offer a great true wireless experience with sleek and modern design.

Jabra claims that its new Pro category is designed for those who want the best of the best for calls and music, allowing users to experience true wireless without limits. Jabra’s Active category is tailored for sports and active lifestyles. The Elite 3 makes up part of Jabra’s core category, a new standard for entry-level, on-the-go sound. Lastly, the Elite 2 is for those who prefer stand out quality design with powerful sound output and comfort, in a reasonable price range.

With the launch, the company has also introduced the Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology on the Elite 7 Pro, which helps the earphones in delivering ultimate call clarity, even in the noisiest places. Jabra claims that MultiSensor Voice combines a bone conduction sensor, four microphones and algorithms to ensure crystal clear calls.

There is also a voice pick-up (VPU) sensor in both earbuds that makes Jabra MultiSensor Voice effective. The intelligent algorithms constantly analyse the types of noise being picked up by the built-in microphones, and when they detect wind noise, they automatically activate the VPU sensor.

In addition, adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) has also been made available and it can be controlled via the Jabra Sound+ app.

As for the Jabra Elite 3, it comes with 6mm speakers and deliver crystal clear calls with 4-microphone call technology, a class-leading music equaliser, inclusion of Qualcomm aptX audio and seven hours of battery life (28 hours including the charging case). The earbuds offer great noise isolation and with HearThrough awareness, users can tap into the sounds of their surroundings. Elite 3 also comes with an all-day comfortable and secure fit, sleek Danish design and in a new range of colours including Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige.

The final addition to the new range, the Jabra Elite 2, is the most affordable option. The Jabra Elite 2 earbuds boast a customisable EQ and noise isolation and the inclusion of Qualcomm aptXTM audio. It also comes with IP55-rated rainproof protection. The earphones are available in grey and navy colour variants and offer 7 hours of battery life (21 hours including the charging case).

In terms of pricing, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs. 18,999 while the Elite 7 Active is priced at Rs. 15,999. The Elite 3 and Elite 2 TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 5,999, respectively.