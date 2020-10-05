iOS 14 battery drain issue will require you to reset your iPhone to fix it: Know details

Image Source : APPLE New iOS 14

iOS 14 is the latest operating system version released by Apple. Since it has been announced quite recently, bugs are bound to occur and the latest glitch being experienced on part of users is severe battery drain. Read on to know more about the issue.

iOS 14 battery draining quickly

It is suggested that many users are facing issues with their iPhone battery as it is draining way too quickly. Apart from the iPhones, some users are also experiencing the same problem on their Apple Watch due to the new watchOS 7 update.

Additionally, the battery drain is not the only problem users are facing. It is suggested that users are losing their Workout GPS routes and health data in the Fitness or Health app. The apps are also failing to load.

Several users have been reporting the issue, following which Apple has released an official note that tells how you can fix the problem. For this, you will be required to factory reset iPhone and even their Apple Watches. Here's how you can do so:

Head to the Settings app on your iPhone

Tap the General option

Now select the Reset option

Once done, select the 'Erase All Content and Settings' option

For the Apple Watch, unpair it from your iPhone by heading to the Watch app and selecting the My Watch tab and then the All Watches option. Finally, select the Unpair Apple Watch option.

Before you do any of this make sure your data is backed up to iCloud, Once, all this is done, restore your iPhone and Apple Watch and you are good to go.

