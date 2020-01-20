Instagram bids goodbye to IGTV icon within app due to less usage; Know why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Instagram removes IGTV icon

Instagram, with an aim to make itself more interactive, introduced IGTV back in 2018. The aim was simple: to allow users to make long videos for the platform and watch others’ too. However, turns out the feature wasn’t as impressive as it was thought to be as its icon no longer exists on the photo-sharing app.

First reported by The TechCrunch, Instagram no longer has the standalone IGTV section, which was placed next to the Direct Message section.

We, at Indiatvnews.com, also checked for ourselves and the icon no longer appears on Instagram. However, existing IGTV videos are still present on the photo-sharing app.

It is suggested that Instagram took the decision to remove the IGTV icon is due to lesser usage of the section on the part of users.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Instagram said, “As we’ve continued to work on making it easier for people to create and discover IGTV content, we’ve learned that most people are finding IGTV content through previews in Feed, the IGTV channel in Explore, creators’ profiles and the standalone app. Very few are clicking into the IGTV icon in the top right corner of the home screen in the Instagram app. We always aim to keep Instagram as simple as possible, so we’re removing this icon based on these learnings and feedback from our community.”

Since its inception, the dedicated IGTV app isn’t being used as much. This could possibly lead to the death of the app too. However, since Instagram has kept the standalone Boomerang app despite its integration within the app, IGTV could stay too.

