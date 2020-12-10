Instagram Reels finally gets shopping feature: Here's how it works

Instagram Reels finally gets shopping feature.

Instagram launched the Reels feature soon after TikTok was banned in India. The feature was launched as a competition to TikTok in other countries. Now, the Facebook-owned giant has added the much-awaited Shopping feature to the Reels section. Here's what advantages it will bring into the section.

Businesses and creators will be able to tag products when they create Reels, and viewers can tap through those tags to buy or save them. A report by the Verge says, "A branded content tag is also available for influencers who are paid for their posts."

Shopping is now available on Instagram in every format on the app - the Feed, Stories, IGTV and Live. Facebook last month announced two big changes to Instagram in the form of a Reels tab and a Shop tab.

The Reels tab makes it easier for people to discover short, fun videos from creators all over the world. With Reels, one can record and edit 30-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new creative tools.

The Shop tab gives people a better way to connect with brands and creators and discover products they love. Facebook first launched Reels a few months ago.

In case you are unaware, the Instagram Reels tab is a new tab in the navigation bar. This also means that the Explore tab is not listed there anymore. Reels can be recorded in a series of clips. It can be one at a time, all at once or using video uploads from your gallery.