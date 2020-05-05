Huawei Y9s with triple-camera setup launching in India soon: Here’s what to expect

Huawei Y9s sports a triple rear camera setup.

Huawei is gearing up to launch yet another mid-range smartphone in India. The upcoming smartphone will be a part of the company’s Y-series. Huawei Y9s was unveiled back in November and it is now all set to enter the Indian shores. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has teased about the upcoming launch by posting a tweet via the Huawei India Twitter handle.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Huawei Y9s features a 6.59" display with FullHD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Kirin 710F processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable by up to 512GB via microSD card. It runs on Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Huawei Y9s sports a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP selfie camera mounted on a pop-up mechanism.

Also Read: Huawei AppGallery expands portfolio with MapmyIndia Move app for Maps, Navigation and more

Huawei Y9s has also been listed on the Huawei India website. However, there is no information on the pricing as well as the sale date of the smartphone. As for the colour options, the Huawei Y9s will be available in Midnight Black, Breathing Crystal and Phantom Purple colour variants.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage