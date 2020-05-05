Huawei AppGallery expands portfolio with MapmyIndia Move app for Maps, Navigation and more

Huawei AppGallery on-boards MapmyIndia Move app.

Huawei AppGallery has become the third-largest app marketplace in the world. The company is competing right up against Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. In order to offer Huawei and Honor smartphone users with a huge app library, the company has now announced its tie-up with MapmyIndia to offer maps, GPS navigation and other solutions. This will basically give users a great alternative to the already popular Google Maps.



Commenting on this, Charles Peng, President, Honor and Huawei India Consumer Business Group, said, “We at HONOR and Huawei believe in empowering our consumers with ground-breaking innovations that make their smartphone journey more worthwhile and meaningful. We are proud to announce our liaison with India’s dedicated and leading digital map provider, MapmyIndia. With the flagship mobility app, Move, we aim to take our AppGallery users’ experience beyond navigation to an enhanced mapping ecosystem. Our users can now access hyperlocal real-time updates, accurate locations, live traffic and ETA from a truly Made in India application.”

Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia, said, “MapmyIndia is pleased to partner with Huawei. This will benefit millions of Huawei & HONOR users as they will now have access to MapmyIndia Move app - India's super app for maps, navigation, safety and more. The Move app is already a big hit among Indian users as it is high on utility and comes loaded with exciting features viz. hyperlocal real-time updates, doorstep navigation with live traffic and ETA, augmented reality to explore nearby places, IoT device tracking for safety, and eLoc (India's first 6-character digital address system). The MapmyIndia Move app will come preloaded on Huawei & HONOR phones and will be available on the Huawei AppGallery. With Huawei Mobile Services, we are happy to see a localized app store and app service alternatives being made widely available to Indian users. I am sure that MapmyIndia Move app will prove to be a key differentiator for Huawei in the India market, across its offerings - phones, services and developer ecosystems.”As a part of the partnership, Honor and Huawei smartphones will now come preloaded with the Move app from MapmyIndia. In order to bring high precision maps to the table, the app will offer features like high definition 3D, house and building-level detail, superimposed with live traffic and safety information. The app will also bring Smart Mobility Platform to address safety, convenience and efficiency in the automotive industry as well as among vehicle owners.

