Huawei could soon launch a smartphone with under-the-display selfie camera: Know details

Image Source : LETSGODIGITAL Huawei patent for in-display selfie camera phone

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has patented a new smartphone with an under-screen selfie shooter and a periscopic zoom lens. The new patent was filed with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration), which was approved and published earlier today (18th September 2020), reports LetsGoDigital.

The patent carries 24 product images. The device has a curved edge display on both sides and minimal bezels. Under the display, a selfie shoot is housed, with the rear having a quad camera setup.

The four cameras are housed in a cross-shaped manner with the LED flash being in the middle. The sensor at the bottom is square-shaped, indicating that its a periscopic zoom lens.

Recently, Huawei also filed a patent for smartphones with an all-screen fingerprint unlock technology. The firm disclosed that the new full-screen fingerprint technology will allow the users to respond to text messages without the need to unlock the phone.

The users will still have the option to "activate sensors in a chosen area on the screen while deactivating the rest on the screen space".

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage