Image Source : TWITTER/HUAWE Huawei announces its new 'HarmonyOS' in wake of the US-China trade war

Huawei announces its new operating system called 'HarmonyOS' in a wake of the US-China trade war with an aim to reduce the company reliance on Google-developed Android OS. Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group announced the new OS just as Huawei Developer Conference (HDC) 2019 will begin in Dongguan, China.

Also, read: Oppo launches interactive AI-powered Chatbot Ollie on WhatsApp in India

According to Phone Arena reports on Friday, Harmony OS is focused on improved cross-platform that works across a wide range of devices the includes computers, automobiles, smart speakers, smartwatches, wireless earbuds as well as smartphones and tablets.

The software will be called HongmengOS in China. Although the company has launched its own OS, Huawei is planning to continue with Android in its smartphones.

Huawei will showcase its first smartphone running HarmonyOS on 10th August at a three-day HDC 2019 event.

After Huawei's Android licence got suspended by Google in May, followed by the US government's decision for putting Huawei on the Entity List. There were a lot of speculations on Huawei's in-house operating system.

For the first time, #HarmonyOS will have a verified TEE (Trusted Execution Environment). Improving connected security across multiple smart devices in a connected all-scenario world #HDC2019 pic.twitter.com/o1TF54Hjkc — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) August 9, 2019

With trade tensions between the US and China, earlier in May, there were reports that to avoid the risk of hacking, Chinese officials decided to develop a custom OS for PCs that will be replacing Microsoft Windows that currently is used by the Chinese military.

(With IANS inputs)

Also, read: Nubia Z20 with 6.42-inch FHD+ front and 5.1-inch rear AMOLED displays along with Snapdragon 855 Plus announced