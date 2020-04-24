eGramSwaraj website, app announced in India to support Panchayati Raj in India

eGramSwaraj website

The Government of India has unveiled the new eGramSwaraj portal and apps aimed for the Panchayati Raj system in the country. The eGramSwaraj portal and app have been announced by PM Narendra Modi via a video conferencing with the Panchayat Sarpanch on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day 2020. The initiative is a part of the Digital India program in the country and wants to promote e-governance of the Panchayats in villages. This way, villages will be able to work and govern and digitally, thus, bringing about digital literacy in the villages. Read on to know all about it.

eGramSwaraj portal, app: What is it?

eGramSwaraj portal has been introduced by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in India. The initiative will help in 'decentralised planning, progress reporting and work-based accounting.' The various aspects of eGramSwaraj include Finances and Accounting, Geo-tagging of assets, Progress reporting, Gram Panchayat profiling, Action plan creation, and Activity output.

The eGramSwaraj website lists down the latest updates such as the number of profiles created, the number of approved GPDPs (Gram Panchayat Development Plans), the physical progress completed, financial progress onboarding, and the geo-tagging initiated. There is the progress reporting section for both physical and financial progress for the various states. Additionally, there is the Reports section that has Panchayat Profiles, Planning, Accounting and, PFMS Dashboards, and the Supporting Documents section.

eGramSwaraj: How to download Android, iOS app?

eSwaraj also has an app for both Android and iOS users. However, currently, the app is only available on the Google Play Store. To download the app, you need to follow these simple steps:

Open the Google Play Store or the App Store

Search for 'eGramSwaraj' in the search bar

Once the app is found, tap on it and select the Install option to download it

