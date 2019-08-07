Image Source : FLIPKART/IOT-HONOR-BAND5 HONOR Band 5 with 0.95-inch AMOLED display set to launch in India soon

HONOR, the Huawei brand that introduced the Honor Band 5 last month in China has now confirmed that it will launch in India soon. The HONOR Band 5 will launch soon on Flipkart. It comes with a 0.95 inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass touch screen with different watch faces, along with Home button and comes with TruSeen 3.0 with continuous heart rate tracking and water resistance of up to 50 meters.

The watch automatically tracks and allows users to track 10 fitness activities that include cycling, running, swimming with swim stroke recognition and more.

It comes with TruSleep that uses cardiopulmonary coupled dynamics spectrum for monitoring complete sleep structure that includes deep sleep for analysing sleep and also offers personalized sleep recommendations.

Honor Band 5 specifications

The Honor Band 5 comes with a 0.95inch AMOLED touch colour display with 240x120 pixles and comes with Bluetooth 4.2 LE that is compatible with Android 4.4 or more or iOS 9.0 or more. It comes with Pedometer, Sedentary reminder, Sleep tracker and an exercise tracker with 10 fitness modes. The band gets 6-axis sensors with infrared wearing detection sensor and a PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking. The band also comes with a call and message notification for incoming call mute function as well as water and dust resistance of 50 meter/ 5ATM. It gets SpO2 sensor and houses a 100mAh battery with 14 days of usage time and a standby time of 20 days.

The Honor Band 5 will be available in three colour options of Midnight Blue, Meteorite Black and Coral Pink. The company had launched the Honor Band 4 for Rs 2599 in India, so we can expect the Honor Band 5 to be priced close similarly.

