Google announces Tangi app to take on TikTok: Here's how you can download and use it

With the rising popularity of TikTok, other developers also feel the urge to launching an app that can do something similar. Google, under its experimental lab Area 120, has launched a new short-form vertical video app called Tangi. As seen with IGTV and TikTok, the vertical video format is also gaining popularity. While TikTok allows both 15-sec and 60-sec video formats, the new tangi app will only allow a 60-second format.

According to the Google Blog, the name Tangi is inspired by the words TeAch aNd GIve and "tangible"- things you can make. The company has also added a “Try It” feature that allows the viewers to recreate the video they are watching. With this, the app is not only aiming to beat TikTok but also to make a huge community.

As of now, the app is available for iOS users only. While people can also start watching the Tangi videos on Web, it is quite surprising to see that the app is not yet available for Google's own Android operating system. However, it is also worth noting that the app is currently based on invites. In order to get early access to Google Tangi, users will need to fill a Google form .

Apart from making videos, users can even like and comment on other people's videos. Also, users can even view liked videos later in the day using the Liked section in their profile. As for the profile page, it basically shows information related to you including the total number of followers, likes and even views. While the number of followers and other details are public, the videos you like remain private.