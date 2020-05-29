This Google Sodar AR tool will help you maintain social distancing with people amid COVID-19 crisis

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Sodar website

The Coronavirus crisis is at its peak right now and it gets all the more important to follow the social distancing norms to remain safe. This means that we should maintain a distance of 6 feet/2 metres with other people. However, not all can follow the exact distance to be maintained and might end up staying closer to a person than expected. To solve the purpose, Google has a solution for you in the form of a new AR tool. Read on to know more about it.

Google's Sodar AR tool: How to use it?

Google has introduced the Sodar AR tool, which takes you to an Augmented Reality (AR) version of your world and helps you figure out what a 2-meter distance looks like in reality. The tool shows a line that indicates the distance you need to maintain. While you use it, the line will move with you and you will be able to see the distance to maintain in every direction you go in. You just need to follow these simple steps to go about:

Head to sodar.withgoogle.com or goo.gle/sodar in your Chrome browser. You can also head to the website on a laptop/PC and scan the QR code to get to the mobile website

Before this, make sure you have the latest version of Chrome browser on your Android smartphone. The tool doesn't work on an iOS device

Give access to permissions such as Enter AR and camera permissions

Once this is done, you have to point your smartphone's camera from down to the top and move it around to find a ground or point

After moving around your smartphone for a few seconds, you will see the 2-meter curved white line with which you will be able to see the distance to maintain

One thing worth noting is that the distance need not be accurate all the time but just an estimation for you to keep in mind the space you should have with people. So you don't have to rely on the tool fully for this purpose. But an estimation also works at the time when you just don't know what to do!

