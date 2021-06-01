Google Photos unlimited free backup ends today: Here's how you can free up your 15GB limited storage

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Photos unlimited storage ends today.

Google Photos free unlimited backup plan service has finally come to an end. Now, users would have to pay some extra charges for any additional storage. In November last year, the company had announced that the company would no longer offer its unlimited free storage for “high quality” photos on Google Photos from June 1, 2021.

This means, starting today, users will be limited to the 15GB free Google storage that the company allows for all accounts, which will be split across Photos, Gmail and Drive storage.

Users can opt for Google’s subscription-based storage plans starting from Rs 120 per month for 100GB storage. However, if you don’t want to spend money on additional storage. So, it would be best for you to clear up your existing 15GB of free storage.

Here’s how to clear up your free 15GB Google storage

Install Google One app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store Once installed, open the app and go to the ‘Storage’ tab to see how much of your free 15GB storage is occupied and by service across your Gmail, Google Drive files and Google Photos data. To begin clearing up this data, click on the ‘Free up account storage’ button.

What's changing for Google Photos users?

Starting today, all photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos will count towards the 15GB limit of Google account storage. This means that once you have reached your storage limit, you can either pay for Google One subscription for additional cloud storage or delete some content to continue with the free storage service.