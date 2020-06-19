Google's Keen app is another experimental app for users to curate, share content

Image Source : GOOGLE Keen is available on Android and web

Google is working on a Pinterest-like app called Keen that will let people collect and share ideas, links and resources. Keen, which is a web and Android app, encourages users to make a "Keen" (like a Pinterest board) about any topic they like.

"On Keen, you say what you want to spend more time on, and then curate content from the web and people you trust to help make that happen," said CJ Adams, Co-founder, Keen.

Keen is part of Area 120, Google's workshop for experimental projects. People make a "keen," which can be about any topic, whether it's baking delicious bread at home, getting into birding or researching typography.

"Keen lets you curate the content you love, share your collection with others and find new content based on what you have saved," Adams said in a statement on Thursday.

Users can add links, photos and other resources, invite friends to collaborate and follow "Keens" they find interesting. The Keen team worked in close collaboration with another team at Google called People and AI Research (PAIR), dedicated to human-centred machine learning systems. You can curate ‘Keen' yourself or for other people. The keens can be private or public, so you control what is shared and who can contribute.

"For every keen you create, we use Google Search and the latest in machine learning to remain on the lookout for helpful content related to your interests," informed Adams.

Even if you're not an expert on a topic, you can start curating a keen and save a few interesting "gems" or links that you find helpful. People can also follow keens that others have created, discovering thousands of hand-curated lists from the community and getting alerts when new things are added.

"Keen isn't intended to be a place to spend endless hours browsing. Instead, it's a home for your interests: a place to grow them, share them with loved ones," said Google.

