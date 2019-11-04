Google to introduce Pixel 4 AI powered voice Recorder app to older Pixel phones

Google pixel will bring AI-Powered voice recorder app to older Pixel phones

Google has now confirmed that it will soon be introducing its new AI-powered Recorder Application for older Pixel phones. The app was launched with the new Google Pixel 4 series phones that were introduced last month.

A company executive confirmed this news on Reddit while replying to a user."Thanks for expressing interest in the Recorder app. "We plan to roll it out to older Pixel devices in a future software update," the executive wrote.

While the app uses an AI algorithm to perform real-time voice transcription into text, it can also locate music and specific words inside the audio file.

The US-based search engine giant last month launched Pixel 4 at a starting price tag of $799 and Pixel 4 XL for $899.

In terms of specifications, Pixel 4 features a 5.7-inch Full HD+ Smooth 90Hz display. The Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, comes with a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Smooth 90Hz display. Both the devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with Pixel Neural Core technology, 6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of storage. They both feature dual cameras at the back comprising of a 12MP Dual-Pixel sensor and a 16MP telephoto camera.

The Pixel 4 phones have an 8MP front camera for taking a selfie . Pixel 4 is backed by a 2800mAh battery while the Pixel 4 XL is fuelled by a 3700mAh power unit. Both phones support 18W fast charging through a USB-C power adapter.

Fans of the smartphone were India were left disappointed after Google announced the newly launched device will not be launched in India. According to Google dropped the plan for the India launch of Pixel 4 due to the licensing issue. Google Pixel 4 supports a feature called Motion Sense which allows users to use gestures to perform certain tasks and according to reports it works on a 60Hz spectrum.

(With IANS inputs)