Google, Gmail, Google Drive down as many users unable to use the Google apps

Google, Gmail, and more Google apps are currently experiencing an outage for many users globally. People are facing issues with the popular Google services as they are unable to perform several functions via Google Search, Gmail, and even Google Drive. Read on to know more about it.

Google, Gmail and Google Drive are down, as per the famous website DownDetector. The website suggests that more than 1,800 people are facing issues with Gmail. The Gmail issues include the inability to log in, send attachments, or receive messages. As for Google Search, many users are unable to look for stuff via the web browser and are also unable to log in.

Google Drive has file syncing issues and users are unable to load the app. All three Google apps are currently down and the issue seems to be increasing at the time of writing.

Google has addressed the issues its apps are facing at the moment via the G Suit Status Dashboard site and is looking into solving the issue. We will update you once the outage issues are resolved.

