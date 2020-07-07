Tuesday, July 07, 2020
     
Galaxy Watch 3 support page goes live on Samsung India website

Samsung has made live the support page for its next wearable product Galaxy Watch 3 in India. The support pages for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 carry SM-R845F and SM-R850F model numbers. 

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 07, 2020 19:28 IST
samsung, samsung galaxy watch, galaxy watch 3, latest tech news
Image Source : IANS

Galaxy Watch 3 support page goes live on Samsung India website.

South Korean tech giant Samsung has made live the support page for its next wearable product Galaxy Watch 3 in India. The support pages for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 carry SM-R845F and SM-R850F model numbers. While the former is the model number of the 45mm of the Galaxy Watch 3, the latter is the model number for the 41mm size of the smartwatch, reports GizmoChina.

These model numbers were previously spotted at various listings including Bluetooth SIG and BIS.A

Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE versions. The company has also planned to launch stainless steel and titanium models for the smartwatch.

Upcoming models may feature a newer processor, larger screens with Gorilla Glass DX protection, heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking, ECG, wireless charging, MIL-STD-810G design, and 5ATM water resistance. Other features include Tizen OS 5.5, 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of internal storage.

