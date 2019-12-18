FASTag mandatory in India from January 15, 2020: What it is? How to buy, recharge and more

FASTag mandatory from January 15

NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) has recently announced that the new FASTag RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) stickers will be mandatory on all vehicles across the country. Due to the shortage of electronic toll tags, the government has extended the date to January 15, 2020. If you have not installed one in your car yet, here's everything you need to know about FASTag.

What is FASTag?

FASTag is an electronic toll collection tag that should be attached to the windshield of your vehicle. Under the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program, all toll payments will be done via the RFID-based FASTag. With FASTag getting mandatory in India, the whole toll collection process will get simpler and easier reducing the chances of traffic jams near toll gates.

These RFID stickers come with a validity of 5 years and once the user has purchased it, he just needs to ensure that the tag always has balance. The user can choose to link the FASTag with Paytm wallet or even a bank account.

How to buy FASTag offline?

In case you are purchasing a new car, the authorized dealer will pre-install it at the time of delivery. You can also get the sticker from government petrol pumps like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. Additionally, the tag will also be available at the toll plazas.

How to buy FASTag online?

FASTag is available via multiple online platforms including Paytm and Amazon. The tag is also available at various banks including Axis Bank, SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank and more. In case you are looking to get one from Paytm, just download the app on your Android or iOS device and search for the FASTag option. Amazon users can simply open the Amazon app or head over to the e-commerce website.

Users can also get the RFID sticker from banks by visiting the bank's website.