Excitel to now offer double the speed at just Rs. 50: Here's what you need to know

Image Source : GOOGLE Excitel to now offer double the speed at just Rs. 50.

Excitel has revamped its fibre plans where the speed can be doubled at an additional cost of just Rs. 50 per month. Currently, Excitel is offering a wide range of broadband plans ranging from Rs. 399 for 100 Mbps all the way up to 899 for 300 Mbps per month.

Excitel has only revised the plans for its high-speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband connection. With this, the company is also aiming to expand its fibre-based network to around 50 tier-2 and tier-3 cities by the end of 2021. All of Excitel’s plans are fibre-based and there is no FUP or data limit associated with any of the packages.

As of now, the tariff plan starts from Rs. 399 (100 Mbps) to INR 899 (300 Mbps) for a month, across different tenures. The new tariff rates have been categorised as 1-month, 3-month, 4-month, 6-month, 9-month, 12-month with validity ranging from 30 days to 365 days. The new plans are effective from December 1, 2020.

“The work from home scenario due to the pandemic, led to a spurt in demand for wireline broadband with users realizing the true value of broadband. People started spending a lot of time on the internet for their work, communication and entertainment-related needs. This heavy usage was something that wireless 4G networks could not handle due to data limits and coverage issues. We are offering 100 mbps speed without any data restrictions at an affordable cost of INR 399/month. Our packages are truly unlimited, moderately priced and we try to deliver the best in class services and technology within that price”, said Vivek Raina, Excitel Co-founder and CEO.

Currently, Excitel is operational in 17 cities including Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Rohtak, Unnao, Kanpur, Jhansi, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam. Excitel Broadband is working towards reaching over 50 more cities by the end of 2021.