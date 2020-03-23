Facebook dark mode: How to get dark mode on Facebook for desktop?

Dark mode on Facebook web

After rolling out the dark mode on WhatsApp, Instagram and even its Messenger app, Facebook has now introduced the dark mode on its web version. People can now access the dark mode on Facebook for desktop as part of an overhauled design for the Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media platform. Read on to know how you enable dark mode on Facebook for the web.

Dark mode on Facebook for web

Facebook has introduced an update for its web version that includes a new UI along with the much-popular dark mode. Sadly, dark mode is still not for the Facebook app for both Android as well as iOS.

The new UI with the dark mode enabled brings forth rounded icons, a zoomed-in UI as well as larger font size. The 'new Facebook' has a cleaner UI with the various sections arranged aptly and are well-spaced.

To recall, Facebook, after months of speculations and rumours, recently brought the dark mode on both WhatsApp for Android as well as WhatsApp for iOS.

Dark mode on Facebook for web: How to get it?

Enabling dark mode on Facebook for desktop is quite easy. Here's how to get it:

Facebook dark mode and Facebook light mode

Open Facebook.com and log in with your credentials

Once logged in, you need to tap on the drop-down menu situated in the top-right corner

Select the 'Switch to new Facebook' option to enable the new UI

Once selected, a pop-up message will be displayed suggesting that the 'new Facebook' involves UI changes as well as the dark mode

Following this, you have to select the dark theme option and the dark mode on Facebook for desktop will be enabled.

Now that you have selected the dark theme, you can switch to the light one from the drop-down menu by selecting the 'Switch to classic Facebook' option

