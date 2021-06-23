Follow us on Image Source : COWIN Error in your COVID-19 vaccine certificate? Here’s how you can fix it on CoWIN

You can now make the corrections in your Covid vaccine certificate via CoWIN. The vaccine registration and certificate issuing platform is now offering its users to correct any inadvertent errors in name, year of birth and gender printed on the CoWIN vaccination certificate.

The official handle of the Aarogya Setu app provided this information in a tweet on June 8. "Now you can make corrections to your name, year of birth and gender on your Cowin vaccination certificates if inadvertent errors have come in."

The CoWIN vaccination certificates are used at the time of travel and helps in the access of several other premises.

Earlier, the government had also allowed people who are vaccinated to update their status voluntarily on the Aarogya Setu app through a self-assessment process.

CoWIN vaccination certificate: Here’s how to correct personal details online

Visit the official portal of CoWin-- cowin.gov.in.

Sign in using your registered mobile number.

Now, tap on the 'Raise an issue' option at the top and select the member’s name.

Tap on the 'Correction in certificate' option. There are four options to which corrections can be made - Name, Year of Birth, Gender, Photo ID Number, select the options you need to make corrections into.

Now enter the correct details and click on continue to submit the details.

CoWIN vaccination certificate: How to verify vaccine certificate to check its authenticity

Visit the official portal of CoWin-- cowin.gov.in.

Click on the “Verify Certificate” button.

Tap on the “Scan QR code” option, after which a notification will prompt you to activate your device’s camera.

Point the camera to the QR code on your vaccine certificate and scan.

Those who have got the single dose of the vaccine will get a single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with Aarogya Setu logo with a single tick.

A 'Blue Shield' with double tick will appear on the app for those who are fully vaccinated, after 14 days of the second dose. This double tick will appear after verification of vaccination status from the CoWIN portal.

