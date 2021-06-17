Follow us on CoWIN, Aarogya Setu, Paytm: How to register for Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik vaccination

The COVID-19 vaccination drive is currently at full swing in the country with everyone above 18 years of age being eligible for the vaccine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced last week that the central government will provide free vaccines to all states for 18 plus age group.

People above 18 years of age can register themselves for coronavirus vaccination through CoWIN, Aarogya Setu, and other third-party apps like Paytm. Here's how users can get themselves registered for the COVID-19 vaccine

How to register yourself for coronavirus vaccine on Co-WIN app

Download and Install the Co-WIN app on your Android smartphone via the Google Play Store. Open the app and enter your mobile number. Enter the OTP once you receive it and click tap Verify. Now, the registration page will appear. Fill in your personal details including name, age, gender and more. Upload the required documents. Tap on the register button. Select the health centre and schedule an appointment for any available date. Tap on Book appointment to successfully register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine.

How to register via CoWIN website

Head over to www.cowin.gov.in. Scroll down to ‘Find Your Nearest Vaccination Center’. Click on ‘Register Yourself. Enter mobile number and tap on ‘Get OTP’. Enter the OTP and follow the on-screen instructions to get yourself registered. How to register using the Aarogya Setu app on Android, iOS Download and Install the Aarogya Setu app on your Android or iOS device. In case you already have the app, make sure it is up-to-date. Register yourself using the on-screen instructions. Tap on the Vaccination tab. Enter your mobile number and verify it via the OTP. Now, register for the vaccine by filling up the required details.

On successful completion of booking, you’ll receive an SMS on the registered mobile number. That confirmation details will have to be shown at the vaccination center.

Here’s how you can check COVID-19 vaccine availability via Paytm

Open the Paytm app on your smartphone. Scroll down to the Mini App Store section. Here, you should be able to see the Vaccine Finder option. Alternatively, you can also tap on the search icon and search for vaccine finder. Fill in the required details and tap on ‘Check Availability’ to check open slots.