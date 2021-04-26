COVID-19: Best 5 affordable smartwatches with Spo2 sensors

Amazfit Bip U Pro

COVID-19 cases are currently on the rise and it has made most of us even more cautious about our health. One thing that helps us keep a track of our health is an oximeter. While not everyone has an oximeter lying around at home, they might look into investing in a smartwatch with a SpO2 sensor. The results on these smart watches would not be accurate but at least they can give alert you if the oxygen levels seem lower than usual.

What is SPO2?

SpO2 monitoring system helps the user detect oxygen saturation levels in the blood. It is a common feature in smartwatches these days. Seeing the current Covid situation has led us into observing our blood oxygen levels. Various brands are offering affordable smartwatches with Spo2 sensors that are available in India. The smartwatches are as follows:

Honor Watch ES

Honor watch ES is an affordable smartwatch that comes with a Spo2 sensor along with a sleep tracking, heart rate sensor, stress monitor, and more. A 1.64-inch AMOLED rectangular display, and 200+ watch faces and packs up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge The watch is priced at Rs.4,999.

Amazfit Bip U Pro

Amazfit Bip U Pro is among the cheapest smartwatches with a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen saturation. The watch comes with a 24×7 heart rate monitoring sensor, sleep quality analyzer, built-in GPS, and many more features. The wearable specs also include a 1.43-inch transflective color TFT squarish display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 atop, 5 ATM water-resistant build, and up to 9 days of battery life with “typical usage”. For women, there are menstrual cycles and ovulation trackers as well. The watch is available at Rs. 4,999 on their official website and Amazon.

Noise Colorfit Pro 3

The watch package in a number of strap options along with all the regular features- Heart rate sensor, blood oxygen level monitor, sleep quality analyzer which basically categorizes your sleep into categories -- deep, light, and REM which can be reviewed in the Noisefit app. It comes with a 1.55-inch LCD touchscreen. It is priced at Rs. 4,499.

Realme Watch S

Realme Watch S comes with a 1.3-inch touchscreen display with a circular dial. With a SpO2 sensor, the Realme Watch offers 14 different sports modes, a real-time heart rate monitor and with the Realme link app, you can visualize the health information on your phone and access more features that the watch offers. The watch is priced at Rs. 4,999.

GOQii Smart Vital

This is another pocket-friendly smartwatch with a Spo2 sensor, body temperature checker, blood pressure tracker, and more smart features. The blood pressure monitor on the GOQii Smart Vital reads your systolic and diastolic blood pressure. You can get the report directly with the integrated GOQii app. Track all-day activity like steps, distance, calories burned, active time makes it better than a smartwatch. It is available at Rs. 5,699.