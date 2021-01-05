Co-WIN app: How to register for COVID-19 vaccine, documents required and more

Image Source : INDIA TV As the date has been announced, Indian citizens will be able to register for COVID-19 vaccine using the Co-WIN app.

Co-WIN Coronavirus Vaccine tracking app: The coronavirus pandemic has been with us for more than a year now. It affected our lives drastically but now India is preparing for a massive coronavirus vaccine rollout. While recently the government of India accepted use of the COVID-19 vaccine in emergency cases, the vaccine will now be available for the masses starting January 13.

In order to make the roll out a seamless one, the government will allow the general public to self-register themselves for the COVID-19 vaccine. The Centre has a new mobile app called, 'Co-WIN App', through which the users will be able to self-register for the coronavirus vaccine. The app is currently in the pre-product stage and should be made available for users soon.

Co-WIN app: How to register for COVID-19 vaccine

Citizens who are not frontline health workers will be able to register for the vaccine via the registration module on the CoWin app, which can be downloaded from Google play store or the Apple app store. However, it is to be noted that the application is yet to be launched.

Following online registration, the beneficiary will receive SMS on their registered mobile number on the due date, place and time of vaccination.

Documents required for COVID-19 vaccine registration

Indian citizens will be able to apply for the upcoming vaccine with the help of just a photo-identity document. Users can submit a scanned copy of Voter ID, Aadhar card, driving license, passport or pension document for self-registration on the Co-WIN website or app.

Co-WIN app: Everything else you need to know

CoWIN app will be useful for all those engaged in the process — administrators, vaccinators and people who are going to receive these vaccine shots.

The Centre will be vaccinating priority groups in the first two phases: frontline workers including all healthcare professionals in the first stage and emergency workers in the second stage. While the data of these people are already being compiled by the state governments, from the third stage onwards where people with co-morbidity will be given vaccines, self-registration will be introduced. And that will happen through the Co-WIN app.

There are five modules in Co-WIN app: Administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module. Reports said each vaccination will take at least 30 minutes and only 100 people will be administered in each session.

The administrator module is for the administrators who will be conducting these vaccination sessions. Through this module, they can create sessions and the respective vaccinators and managers will be notified.

Registration module is for people to get registered for vaccination. It will upload bulk data on co-morbidity provided by local authorities or by surveyors.

The vaccination module will verify the beneficiary details and update vaccination status.

Beneficiary acknowledgement module will send SMS to beneficiaries. It will also generate QR-based certificates after one gets vaccinated.

Report module will prepare reports of how many vaccine sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended those, how many people have dropped out etc.

The app will also send real-time data of the temperature of the cold-storage units to the main server.