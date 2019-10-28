Call of Duty dethrones PUBG to become the most popular mobile game

Call of Duty Mobile becomes the most popular mobile game

Call of Duty mobile has become the most popular mobile game as per the latest rankings on Ranker.com. PUBG Mobile has been at the top of the list for a long time but it has changed now.

Call Of Duty mobile was launched barely a month back but courtesy to the popular franchise it belongs to, the game has created a large base among the gamers.

Call of Duty Mobile became an instant hit and created history with over 100 million downloads in its first of its release. This feat beats PUBG Mobile's 26.3 million downloads and Fortnite's 22.5 million downloads in their first week of release. Though PUBG Mobile still has larger overall user base considering it has been there for a longer time

Activisation in partnership with Tencent Games launched the Call of Duty mobile version and brought the popular battle royale game for mobile users.

While PUBG Mobile didn't monetize itself until two weeks of its release Call Of Duty was able to generate a $2 million revenue with over 35 million downloads in the first three days of its release.

In the latest rankings, Call Of Duty tops the list followed by PUBG Mobile while Minecraft has secured the third position. Clash of Clan and Clash of Royale are on the fourth and the fifth position respectively.

Meanwhile PUBG Mobile in its latest update release update and added a lot of new features that include a new gaming mode called the Payload mode, Halloween Mode and other changes.