Boult ProBassEscape necband style earphones launched: Check price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : BOULT Boult ProBassEscape necband style earphones launched.

Boult Audio has announced the launch of the ProBass Escape neckband-style Bluetooth headset. The ProBass Escape has been aesthetically built with dust, sweat and water-resistant body and 10-hour battery life for music and calls anywhere, anytime.

Boult claims that the ProBass Escape headset has been aesthetically designed keeping in mind the young executive who frequently travels.

The earbuds are ergonomically designed and use magnets to help keep the wires from tangling and avoid losing the headphones when not in use. The Boult Audio ProBass Escape is built using the latest Bluetooth 5.0 wireless chip that allows faster pairing, superior connectivity range and efficient power saving.

Featuring an in-built rechargeable Lithium-ion battery the earbuds are claimed to last as long as 10 hours, continuously, on a single full charge. When exhausted, a simple rest on the charger will top up the battery to 100%, keeping it ready for action within 1.2 hours.

Each earbud is crafted with precision and a unique design and silicone tips and fins that fit snug into the ear for superior comfort and better passive noise cancellation. Additionally, the Boult Audio ProBass Escape feature high fidelity drivers that produce extra bass, enhancing the overall audio performance by a huge margin.

The Boult Audio ProBass Escape will be available in Red, Blue and Black variants for an exclusive price of Rs. 999 on Flipkart.com, starting June 22, 2021. The product carries a 1-year standard industry warranty period.