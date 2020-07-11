Berlin 'Model Y' a revolution in automotive body engineering: Elon Musk

Image Source : AP Berlin 'Model Y' a revolution in automotive body engineering: Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted at a new electric car that will revolutionise the automotive body engineering. To be built at Gigafactory Berlin in Germany, the upcoming Tesla Model Y will showcase the first use of Tesla's new mega casting technology that would eventually be rolled out to other models.

"Berlin Model Y is the one to watch. That is a revolution in automotive body engineering (finally)," Musk tweeted on Friday. A follower asked: "Single or two piece frame cast?"

"Even More," commented Musk. A patent application filed last year revealed the new casting machine that Tesla is using to build Model Y, reports electrek.

Tesla currently aims to start production at the new Berlin plant in July next year. Presently, Tesla is working toward building a new factory near Berlin and a new factory in Austin.

The Palo Alto-based company delivered 90,650 vehicles in the June quarter. It delivered 80,050 Model 3s and Model Ys in the quarter and 10,600 of its Model S luxury sedan and Model X SUVs.

Tesla which currently produces fully-electric Model Y with five seats is also geared up to launch a seven-seater version later this year.

