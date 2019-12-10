ASUS ROG Phone 2 12GB RAM/512GB ROM variant will be up for grabs from Dec 11

ASUS ROG Phone 2 new variant in India

ASUS’ latest gaming smartphone called the ROG Phone 2 has got a new variant in India. The new variant brings in more RAM and internal storage option for users in the country.

ASUS ROG Phone 2 new variant

The ASUS ROG Phone 2 will now be available in the new 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage option. Priced at Rs 59,999, the new variant will be up for grabs, starting December 11, that is, tomorrow via Flipkart.

To refresh your mind, the ASUS ROG Phone 2 was previously available only with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage for Rs 37,999.

ASUS ROG Phone 2 specs

To recall, the ASUS ROG Phone 2 is the successor to the ROG Phone. It comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED 10-bit HDR display with a screen resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU.

On the camera front, the smartphone has two cameras at the back: a 48MP primary snapper with Quad-Bayer tech and a 13MP secondary snapper with support for 125-degree ultra-wide-angle lens. The one at the front stands at 24MP. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and runs Android 9.0 Pie with ROG UI on top.

For smooth gameplay, the ASUS ROG Phone 2 comes with features such as ROG GameCool 2 tech, Ultrasonic AirTriggers 2, dual-zone vibration, dual front-facing 5-magnet loudspeakers, and support for various accessories.

The new variant of the ASUS ROG Phone 2 comes with Aeroactive Cooler 2 and 30 Watt ROG Hyper Charger in the box, which are otherwise priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 1,999, respectively with the 8GB RAM/12GB ROM variant.

For more technology news, click over here.