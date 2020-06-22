ASUS ROG Phone 2 now available for purchase via Flipkart: Price, offers and more

Image Source : FLIPKART ASUS ROG Phone 2

ASUS ROG Phone 2. the current gaming smartphone from the Taiwanese company is now back in stock on online portal Flipkart and can be purchased in India. The gaming smartphone is available to buy at a much-lesser price despite the GST hike from 15% to 18% on smartphones in the country. Read on to know the new price of the ROG Phone 2 and more.

ASUS ROG Phone 2 Price, Offers

The ASUS ROG Phone 2 can be purchased via Flipkart, starting June 23 as part of the Flipkart's Big Savings Days sale. It is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which was supposed to be Rs. 42,554 post the GST hike. It is priced at Rs. 62,999 for 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Announcing the new price, Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, ASUS India said, "We have been overwhelmed with the love that the community has shown towards the brand ROG and especially towards ROG Phone II. The device is globally acclaimed and has won several prestigious awards for Best Gaming Smartphone of 2019. Owing to the success that we have witnessed and in-spite of the current adverse changes in the business environment, we have decided to absorb ₹ 2,555 cost increase on ROG Phone II and not pass the additional cost to our Fans."

As for the offers, interested users can get a 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, an additional 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, no-cost EMI, Google Nest Mini Charcoal at Rs. 1,999, and a year's warranty by ASUS.

ASUS ROG Phone 2 Features, Specifications

The ASUS ROG Phone 2 comes with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 120Hz display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. It comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/512GB. On the camera front, there are dual rear cameras (48MP, 13MP) and a 24MP front camera. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with HyperCharge fast charging and runs Android 10. Additionally, it comes with ROG GameCool II Cooling System, Side-mounted Ports, Ultrasonic AirTriggers and Dual Zone 3D Haptics for improved gaming.

