Apple's Safari browser to soon support Face ID, Touch ID for web

Apple's Safari browser is soon to get Face ID and Touch ID as part of the new Safari 14 update. The new update, which will be available in iOS 14 and macOS 11 Big Sur will allow users to access various websites via Face ID or Touch ID. Read on to know more about the new functionality that is elected to make its entry soon.

Safari to support Face ID, Touch ID

As found in Safari's beta release notes, the Cupertino company's browser will be based on WebAuthn component of the FIDO2 standard (made by FIDO Alliance) and will allow for website access with biometrics such as face unlock or fingerprint scanning. The Face ID, Touch ID support in Safari is expected to be introduced next year. To recall, Apple recently became a part of the Fast Identity Online (FIDO) alliance for a password-less authentication system.

For those who don't know, WebAuthn is an API that allows for secure and easy access to websites. The API makes use of public-key cryptography and uses biometrics or physical security keys for users to identify themselves. This also lessens security issues such as phishing, which can easily happen with passwords. As a reminder, Apple began testing USB-based physical security keys support in Safari in 2018.

The new support for Face ID and Touch ID in Safari will allow users to use sites with ease and security, much like they are able to access apps via the use of Face ID or Touch ID with the help of keychain.

Furthermore, apart from Apple, Google already allows users to access Chrome via biometrics for Android users under the FIDO alliance, which started last year. This also includes Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Windows Hello.

