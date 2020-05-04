Apple unveils updated MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard: Price, features and more

Apple MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard

Apple has updated its MacBook Pro laptop and introduced a new 13-inch MacBook Pro this year with a couple of highlighting features. The main USP is the inclusion of the Magic Keyboard, much like the 2020 MacBook Air launched in March. Read on to know more about the new Apple laptop.

New Apple MacBook Pro 2020: Features, Specifications

The new MacBook Pro comes with the new Magic Keyboard, improved processor, double storage options, and a lot more. It comes with a 13.3-inch Retina True Tone LED-backlit IPS display. It comes in two processor, RAM, and storage variants. One variant is powered by 8th Generation Intel Core i5 quad-core processor along with 8GB of RAM. There are two storage options: 256GB and 512GB. The other variant is powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, coupled with 16GB of RAM and two storage options: 512GB and 1TB.

The MacBook Pro 2020 comes with up to 80% faster graphics performance with Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 (8th Generation processor) and Intel Iris Plus Graphics (10th Generation Intel processor).

It comes with the Magic Keyboard, which was first introduced in the 16-inch MacBook Pro and 2020 MacBook Air. The Magix Keyboard features a redesigned scissor design with 1mm key travel that allows for better key feel and usage. The keyboard also has a physical Escape key, along with Touch Bar and Touch ID. There is also a 720p

Additionally, the MacBook Pro comes with Apple T2 Security chip, supports stereo speakers, features an 'all-day-long' battery life, and runs macOS Catalina. It comes with connectivity options such as up to three Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB 3.1 Gen 2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

New Apple MacBook Pro 2020: Price, Availability

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs. 1,22,990 in India and will be soon available to buy in the country. However, there is no word on the exact date of availability. Furthermore, it comes in Silver and Space Grey colour options.

