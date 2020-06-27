Apple iPhone 12 series to start at around Rs. 42k, to come without EarPods, charging adapter: Report

Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone 12 models are expected to be available at a starting price of USD 549.

Apple is now gearing up to launch its next set of flagship smartphones. We have been witnessing quite a lot of leaks, rumours and speculations already. According to a recent report, the Apple iPhone 12 series will start at around USD 549 this time around making it the cheapest flagship iPhone in years.

Apple recently launched the iPhone SE at a starting price of USD 399. Currently, that is the cheapest iPhone one can get. Now, a popular leakster, OmegaLeaks has suggested that there will be a 4G variant of the iPhone 12 that will arrive with a USD 549 (roughly Rs. 42,000) price tag. He further suggests that the 4G iPhone 12 Max could cost around USD 649 (roughly Rs. 50,000).

Another leak by Jon Prosser claims that the 5G iPhone 12 models will come in at a starting price of USD 649 (roughly Rs. 50,000). This year, the prices of these smartphones can go all the way up to USD 1,099 (roughly Rs. 83,000). In his leak, Prosser also suggests that the Pro models this year will come with the new LiDAR sensor we saw on the iPad Pro 2020 models.

my first iphone rumor is the 4g version of the 12 and 12 max

iphone 12(4g) if it happens will be 549$

4g 12 max will be 649$ and there 5g prices are 649 and 749 just like jon prosser said. — Omega LEAKS and RUMORS (@omegaleaks) June 25, 2020

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources 👇



5.4 iPhone 12 D52G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$649



6.1 iPhone 12 D53G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$749



6.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$999



6.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$1,099 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 30, 2020

While the pricing of the new iPhones looks tempting for sure, there might be sad news as well. According to the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will not include the EarPods with the upcoming iPhone 12 models in order to push sales for the Apple AirPods. While the report by Kuo is pretty old now, it has come again into the limelight as MacRumors got access to a new Barclays investor note.

According to the note, the iPhone 12 series won't come with EarPods in the box. The not further adds that the new smartphones will also come without a power adapter. This means, consumers, buying the iPhone 12 series smartphone will get just the iPhone, the USB Type-C to Lightning cable, some booklets and the SIM ejector PIN. They will need to shell out more money to get a power brick and earphones or they will have to get away with the ones they already own.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage