Apple allows Chrome extension for iCloud passwords

Apple has released a Chrome extension for Windows users, called iCloud Passwords, that allows them to use the same strong Safari passwords they create on iPhones, iPads or Macs when visiting websites in Chrome on your Windows PC.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 01, 2021 11:55 IST
For those who uses Chrome as their browser and iCloud Keychain instead of a dedicated password manager, this could ease their life between Windows and Mac computers.

"iCloud Passwords allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your Apple device, with Chrome on Windows," Apple said in an updade.

The new extension is now available in the Chrome Web Store. The passwords created in Chrome for Windows will sync back to iCloud so they'll be available on Apple devices as well.

"iCloud Passwords also saves any new passwords you create in Chrome to your iCloud Keychain so that it is also available on your Apple devices," the company informed.

Keychain is the password management system in macOS. It was introduced with Mac OS 8.6, and has been included in all subsequent versions of the operating system, now known as macOS. A Keychain can contain various types of data: passwords, private keys, certificates, and secure notes.

With iCloud Keychain, you can keep your passwords and other secure information updated across your devices.



