Apple AirPods 3 with new design to launch alongside new AirPods Pro in 2021

Image Source : APPLE AirPods Pro

Apple has launched a couple of hardware products this year, ranging from new iPhones to new MacBooks and iPad. While we haven't yet seen an upgrade to its truly wireless earbuds this year, the Cupertino tech major is expected to introduce them next year, with a number of upgrades. Read on to know more about this.

AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2 coming in 2021

Apple is expected to launch the successors to the AirPods and the AirPods 2 in the form of AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2, respectively next year. As per a report Bloomberg, people privy to the company have hinted at a major design upgrade for both the truly wireless earbuds by Apple.

The AirPods 3 will sport a design similar to the AirPods Pro with a smaller stem and ear tips that can be changed. The third-gen AirPods being a slightly less expensive Apple product is expected to get an improved battery life and more but won't feature AirPods Pro-like high-end features such as noise cancellation.

As for the AirPods Pro 2, the high-end Apple truly wireless earbuds is expected to bid goodbye to the stem design and adopt a compact design with a rounded shape. The earbuds are expected to look similar to Samsung Galaxy Buds, Google Pixel Buds, and many more out there. However, the new design could prove problematic for features such as noise-cancellation, wireless antennas and microphones, which could affect the looks of the product.

Both AirPods 3 and AirPods 2 Pro are likely to come with wireless chips. While the low-end AirPods is expected to launch in the first half of 2021, there is no word on the launch of the AirPods Pro 2.

In addition to this, Apple is expected to launch the high-end over-the-head headphones with noise-cancellation, allegedly called the AirPods Studio. The headphones were expected to go in production weeks ago but got delayed due to headband and more design issues. We might finally get to see them next year. Apple could also launch a mid-range HomePods smart speaker, in addition to the high-end one and the latest HomePod Mini.

