Apple introduces Airpords Pro at Rs 24,900: Key features, availability and more

Apple launched the Airpod Pro piced at Rs 24,900

Apple on Monday announced AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation and superior, immersive sound in a lightweight, in-ear design. AirPods Pro will start shipping in the US from October 30. The new launch from Apple has been priced at $249 and it will come to India with a price tag Rs 24,900. While Apple hasn't given any confirmed day for the Airpod's availability in India, the company said Airpod Pro will be coming to the India market very 'soon'.

The new AirPods Pro requires Apple devices running on iOS 13.2 or later, iPadOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later, the company said in a statement.

Each earbud of Airpod Pro comes with three different sizes of soft, flexible silicone ear tips that conform to the contours of each individual ear, providing both a comfortable fit and a superior seal. To further maximize comfort, AirPods Pro uses an innovative vent system to equalize pressure and minimise the discomfort common in other in-ear designs. AirPods Pro are sweat and water-resistant, making them perfect for active lifestyles.

The Active Noise Cancellation feature on AirPods Pro uses two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit. Noise cancellation continuously adapts the sound signal 200 times per second.

The Adaptive EQ feature automatically tunes the low and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of an individual's ear, resulting in a rich, immersive listening experience. Transparency mode provides the users with the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around them while out for a run or an important train announcement during the morning commute.

Switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes is simple and can be done directly on AirPods Pro using a new, innovative force sensor on the stem.

AirPods Pro features the same great battery life as AirPods with up to five hours of listening time. In the Active Noise Cancellation mode, AirPods Pro delivers up to four-and-a-half hours of listening time and up to three-and-a-half hours of talk time on a single charge.

Through additional charges from the Wireless Charging Case, AirPods Pro deliver over 24 hours of listening time or over 18 hours of talk time, said the company.

The normal charging case for Airpods is now available for Rs 14,900 and Wireless Charging Case for the device is priced at Rs 18,900. Customers can also order the standalone Wireless Charging Case for Rs 7,500.

