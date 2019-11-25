Amazon, OnePlus offering up to Rs. 10,000 off on OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro

Image Source : AMAZON.IN Amazon and OnePlus are celebrating 5 years in India.

OnePlus and Amazon partnership has completed 5 years in India. The e-commerce giant and the Chinese smartphone manufacturer are celebrating this by offering great discounts and offers. Amazon India is offering up to Rs. 10,000 off on latest OnePlus products. The offer starts today, November 25 and it will go on until December 2. The discounted prices will only be available on Amazon India.

The premium flagship, OnePlus 7 Pro was launched with a starting price of Rs. 48,999. The consumers will now be able to buy the same for just Rs. 39,999. As for the higher 8GB+256GB variant, it will be available for Rs. 42,999 instead of the old Rs. 52,999 price tag. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is now available for Rs. 48,999, which was previously the price tag for the base variant. The top-end model was launched for Rs. 57,999.

OnePlus 7T, which was launched recently at a price tag of Rs. 37,999, is now available for a starting price of Rs. 34,999. The 256GB variant of the same will be available for Rs. 37,999 instead of the old Rs. 39,999 price tag.

Apart from the discounts, there are extra benefits on using HDFC Bank debit or credit card. The users will get Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 2,000 off on purchasing the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro respectively. Additionally, users will also be able to get a flat Rs. 5,000 cash back on the new OnePlus Q1 and Q1 Pro TVs.