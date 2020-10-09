Amazon India partners with IRCTC for train ticket booking: Here's how to book tickets?

Image Source : AMAZON INDIA Train tickets on Amazon India

Amazon India has collaborated with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) to let users book train tickets via the e-commerce site. The ability will allow users to book train tickets with convenience, much like flight, bus tickets and more can be booked. Read on to know more about it.

How to book train tickets via Amazon India?

Amazon India provides users with various perks while booking train tickets. Users will get cashback (10% cashback on the first ticket for regular users and 12% for Amazon Prime users) and won't be required to pay any additional service charge or payment gateway fees. However, the cashback offer is valid for a limited period of time.

Users will be able to book tickets with ease due to the autofill feature and can opt for one-click payment if they choose to use the Amazon Pay balance. The payment can be done via any other digital mode too. Amazon has also set up a dedicated page for this, which suggests that currently, the ability to book train tickets is available via the Amazon India website and the Android app. Users can also scan a QR code present on the page to open the ticket booking feature on their smartphones. The feature will soon be available for iOS users.

Here's how to book train tickets via Amazon India:

Head to Amazon India via web or Android phone

Select the Amazon Pay option available in the Account setting option

Select the Train/Travel category by scrolling down a bit

Start filling in details such as destination and date of travel to look for the desired train

Once the train is selected, seating and quota details can also be accessed

Now, fill in the required details, select the payment method, and it's done

Amazon India also allows users to check their PNR status (for tickets booked via the platform), cancel (with instant refunds) or download tickets too.

