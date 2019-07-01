Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Fire TV Stick free with select Samsung LED TV

Amazon India is offering free Fire TV Stick with select Samsung LED TV set. The offer is available exclusively on Amazon India, starting with an affordable price of Rs. 14,999 to Rs. 45,999. The television model is of the latest Smart TV field, presenting all the features today's latest smart television types offer.

Sneak Peak into the Offer:

Amazon is offering three variant of Samsung LED TV models. With exchange - discounts, NO COST EMI, along with a 5 per cent discounts, the Samsung LED TV, model number UA49N5300AR is a FULL HD 49-inch panel and comes with a speaker power of 40 watts and Dolby digital plus audio enhancement. It supports built-in applications like Facebook, YouTube, Prime Video, and Netflix as well and is priced at Rs 45.999 only.

The second one includes a FULL HD panel of 43-inch. with model number UA43N5010ARXXL. It houses two ports for USB and HDMI each, respectively and comes with a 20 Watts speaker. It is available for a normative price of Rs. 29,999.

The most pocket friendly one offering at Rs. 14,999 is a 32-inch HD Ready LED TV that comes with a Model number-UA32N4010AR and features a display of 60Hz. Other features include two HDMI and two USB ports.

