Amazfit BIP Lite with inbuilt heart rate sensor and 1.28-inch colour display launched in India

Huami launches the Amazfit BIP Lite in India. The company launched its Lite version after the Amazfit BIP that was launched in India last year. The Amazfit BIP Lite comes with a heart rate sensor, built-in GPS, multi-sport tracking and up to 45 days of battery life.

Amazfit BIP Lite specifications

The Amazfit BIP Lite comes with a 1.28-inch Always-on reflective touch display with 176 x 176 pixels display and a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection + AF coating that gives an at a glance view for steps, time, date, weather as well as sports stats. Users can receive notifications for messages, calls, emails and other apps. Other features include the optical heart rate sensor along with Multisport tracking.

It gets Bluetooth 4.0 LE that is compatible with Android and iOS. It features some sensors that include Air pressure sensor (barometer) for elevation, 3-axis accelerometer, GPS + GLONASS for route tracking and Geomagnetic sensor (compass).

The watch gets IP68 splash and rain resistance and houses a 190mAh Li-Polymer battery with up to 45 days of battery life.

Amazfit BIP Lite price

The Amazfit BIP Lite price is Rs 3999 and will be available during the Amazon Prime Day sale next month.

